INDIANAPOLIS — Omaha used a 10-run fifth inning to break a tie as the Storm Chasers went on to a 15-7 win over Indianapolis on Thursday night.

It was 2-2 going into the fifth. Then Omaha (26-23) scored seven two-out runs, including a two-run single by Dairon Blanco and a three-run double from Tyler Gentry.

Gentry drove in five runs in the first five innings while CJ Alexander had an RBI single in the first, a RBI double in the fifth and a two-run homer in the seventh.

Blanco scored three times, drove in three and stole three bases to increase his season total to 42.

The Chasers, who have won the first three games of the series, will play Indianapolis at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

Omaha (26-32) ................. 200 0(10)0 210—15 12 0

At Indianapolis (28-31) ....... 002 014 000— 7 11 0

W: Parrish, 3-2. L: Bido, 3-4. 2B: O, Dungan, Gentry, Alexander. I, Rodriguez, Smith-Njigba, Mitchell. HR: O, Alexander (10), I, Andujar (7).

