Omaha Storm Chasers score 13 in two innings to rally past Columbus

Brewer Hicklen and Clay Dungan hit back-to-back homers to cap back-to-back big innings Sunday as Omaha came from behind to beat Columbus 17-14, earning a series split.

For the Storm Chasers (34-36), it was season highs in runs and runs allowed. The teams combined for 30 hits and six home runs, and the Chasers won despite committing four errors and walking six.

After Columbus (41-31) scored seven in the fourth and two in the fifth, the Chasers had a seven-run inning sixth to take an 11-10 lead. Michael Massey had a three-run double, and Dungan drove in two with a double.

Columbus moved back ahead 13-11 in the top of the seventh before the Chasers scored six times to retake the lead in the bottom of the inning.

With two outs, Hicklen hit a three-run blast to right-center, and Dungan followed with a solo shot to right.

The Clippers loaded the bases in the ninth with one out, but only managed to score one run.

Massey had four hits, including three doubles, and drove in five runs. Dungan also had four hits — including two homers and two doubles — and drove in four runs.

The Chasers travel to St. Paul on Tuesday to open a six-game series.

Columbus (41-31) ...... 010 720 301—14 14 0

At Omaha (34-36) ..... 120 017 60x—17 16 4

W: Snider, 1-1. L: Scott, 3-3. 2B: C, Brennan 2 (10), Call (12), Tolman (15), Fry (15), Fermin (5). O, Massey 3 (6), Blanco 2 (5), Dungan 2 (11), Pratto (10). HR: C, Jones (1), Naylor (1), Brooks (2). O, Dungan 2 (5), Hicklen (10).