Omaha scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 16-8 win over Toledo on Wednesday at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers (16-23) scored in six of the eight innings in which they batted, including two runs in each of the fifth through eighth innings.

Samad Taylor and Logan Porter each hit two-run home runs in the first, with Drew Waters adding a two-run double and Clay Dungan an RBI single to give Omaha a 7-1 lead.

Angelo Castellano added to two-run homer in the fifth inning to kick off a stretch where the Chasers scored eight runs over the next four innings.

Waters hit 4 for 6 with two RBIs for Omaha, which got at least one hit from every player in the lineup.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years