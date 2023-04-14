DES MOINES — Omaha scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to cap an 11-8 comeback win over Iowa on Friday night.

The Storm Chasers (7-6) trailed 7-3 through seven after the Cubs (8-4) scored five straight runs. But in the eighth, Omaha got a two-run double from Tucker Bradley, an RBI single from Tyler Gentry and a run off an error to tie it.

Iowa regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth when Mike Tauchman drew a bases-loaded walk, but the Chasers had one more rally in them.

Two walks and an error loaded the bases with no outs. Bradley's single brought in the tying run, Samad Taylor's groundout put Omaha up 9-8 and Maikel Garcia capped the ninth with a two-run single to center.

Bradley and Nick Loftin each finished with three RBIs to pace the Chasers. Loftin has seven RBIs in the past three games.

The teams continue their series at 3:08 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha (7-6) ......... 200 010 044 — 11 11 2

At Iowa (8-4) ........ 200 022 110 — 8 11 3

W: Snider, 2-0. L: Rodriguez, 1-1. S: Wittgren, 1. 2B: O, Garcia, Fermin, Bradley. I, Bote, Mervis. HR: I, Morel (4), Alcantara (1).