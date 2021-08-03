Omaha Storm Chasers score six runs in 11th inning to defeat Columbus Clippers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Omaha Storm Chasers took an early lead, rallied from a late deficit and exploded for six runs in the 11th inning for an 11-7 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday.

Omaha's Ryan McBroom hit a two-run home run in the top of the second to open the scoring, but Columbus responded with one run in the bottom of the second and three in the third for a 4-2 lead.

The Chasers got a solo homer from Emmanuel Rivera in the fourth, but the Clippers responded again with a solo shot of their own.

Rivera singled in a run in the fifth, and McBroom tied the game at 5-5 with an RBI double in the eighth.

That sent the game to extra innings. After a scoreless 10th, Sebastian Rivero gave Omaha the lead with a two-run single. Lucius Fox came home on a wild pitch, then Bobby Witt Jr. hit a three-run homer to give the Chasers a big cushion headed to the bottom of the 11th.

Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to try to rally the Clippers, but Omaha's Dylan Coleman got a strikeout and a groundout to end the game and earn the win.

The Chasers and Clippers will meet again at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.