BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers score three in eighth inning to beat Indianapolis

  • Updated
Omaha pieced together a three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 5-4 victory over Indianapolis on Thursday night at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers had two hits through the first seven innings before four singles produced three runs in the eighth.

Omaha tied it on Jakson Reetz's line-drive single then Logan Porter followed with a single to right to score Freddy Fermin with the go-ahead run.

Andres Nunez pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save. Omaha starter Austin Cox was effective through six innings, allowing one run and striking out eight.

The teams continue their series at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Indianapolis (68-63) ....... 000 001 210—4 12 1

At Omaha (64-68) .......... 002 000 03x—5  6 0

W: Del Rosario, 1-0. L: O'Reilly, 5-3. S: Nunez, 4. 2B: I, Bae, Maggi, Martin, Oliva. 3B: I, Madris. HR: I, Martin (17), Sabel (2).

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

