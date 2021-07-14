Omaha Storm Chasers score three runs in 12th inning to defeat Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Omaha scored three runs in the top of the 12th inning Wednesday to take the lead, then held on for a 6-5 win over Indianapolis.
The game was tied 3-3 in the 12th when Ryan McBroom hit a line drive to center field that drove in Lucius Fox to give the Storm Chasers the lead. Anderson Miller scored on a wild pitch and McBroom scored off a single from Jimmy Govern to give Omaha a 6-3 lead.
But Indianapolis scored twice in the bottom of the inning to make things interesting. A single from Joe Hudson drove in T.J. Rivera, then Dee Strange-Gordon followed with another RBI single to cut Omaha's lead to 6-5.
Omaha reliever Domingo Tapia then retired the next three batters to earn a save and give Omaha the win.
The Chasers trailed 3-2 entering the ninth inning, when Rudy Martin scored off a single from Fox to send the game into extra innings.
Govern led the Storm Chasers at the plate, hitting 3 for 5 with two RBIs.
Omaha and Indianapolis will continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.
Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers come out strong in 2021 season opener
The St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Meibrys Viloria (21) runs to second, away from St. Paul first baseman Zander Weil (23) in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Jackson Kowar (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alissa Graybill and Jon Willis, both 18 and of Omaha, watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Edward Oliveras (14) high-fives manager Brian Poldberg as he rounds third on a home run in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ross Kubie, 5, of Omaha, gets a mouthful of cotton candy during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A vendor sells cotton candy during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Emmanuel Rivera (25) watches home plate as Jackson Kowar (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Keon Broxton (9) misses the ball in centerfield during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Anderson Miiler (13) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Andrew Albers (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fast watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Erick Mejia (26) gets St. Paul's Ryan Jeffers (27) out at second in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kelvin Gutierrez (4) straddles second and third during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Glenn Sparkman (38) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kelvin Gutierrez (4) runs to third base in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Ryan McBroom (9) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kyle Isbel (2) watches from the outfield in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Jake Kalish (28) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Rob Refsnyder (2) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
