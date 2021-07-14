Omaha Storm Chasers score three runs in 12th inning to defeat Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Omaha scored three runs in the top of the 12th inning Wednesday to take the lead, then held on for a 6-5 win over Indianapolis.

The game was tied 3-3 in the 12th when Ryan McBroom hit a line drive to center field that drove in Lucius Fox to give the Storm Chasers the lead. Anderson Miller scored on a wild pitch and McBroom scored off a single from Jimmy Govern to give Omaha a 6-3 lead.

But Indianapolis scored twice in the bottom of the inning to make things interesting. A single from Joe Hudson drove in T.J. Rivera, then Dee Strange-Gordon followed with another RBI single to cut Omaha's lead to 6-5.

Omaha reliever Domingo Tapia then retired the next three batters to earn a save and give Omaha the win.

The Chasers trailed 3-2 entering the ninth inning, when Rudy Martin scored off a single from Fox to send the game into extra innings.

Govern led the Storm Chasers at the plate, hitting 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

Omaha and Indianapolis will continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.