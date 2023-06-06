INDIANAPOLIS — Omaha scored twice in the top of the ninth inning to earn a 4-2 win over Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

Omaha trailed 2-1 in the eighth before tying it on a Samad Taylor sacrifice fly.

Johan Camargo led off the ninth with a home run. Two outs later, Clay Dungan tacked on an insurance run with an RBI single.

Indianapolis loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Brooks Kriske ended the game with a strikeout.

Dairon Blanco led Omaha's offense with two hits. That raises his season average to .331.

Omaha and Indianapolis continue their series at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Omaha (24-32).................100 000 012—4 8 1

At Indianapolis (28-29)....100 100 000—2 7 0

W: Snider, 3-1. L: De Los Santos, 0-5. S: Kriske, 2. 2B: O, Taylor, Porter. 3B: I, Vilade. HR: O, Camargo (3)

