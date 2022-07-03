Omaha Storm Chasers settle for series split as bats go cold in 10-2 loss

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul roughed up Omaha starter Drew Parrish for five runs as the Saints pulled away for a 10-2 win over Omaha on Sunday.

The Saints (38-39) led 3-0 in the fourth when former No. 1 overall draft pick Tim Beckham hit a two-run homer off Parrish for a 5-0 lead. Beckham had three hits and three RBIs.

The Chasers got on the board in the fifth when Freddy Fermin drove in Brewer Hicklen with a sacrifice fly. But the Saints scored a run in the bottom of the fifth then added four runs in the sixth off reliever Gabe Speier.

That was more than enough for Saints starter Aaron Sanchez, who gave up one run on three hits in six innings. Three St. Paul relievers combined to give up no hits in the final three innings, but Omaha plated a run on a wild pitch in the eighth.

The top five batters in Omaha's order combined to go 0 for 18 as it settled for a split of the six-game series.

The Chasers return home for a series with the Toledo Mud Hens, with the first game slated for 7:05 p.m. Monday. An Independence Day fireworks show will follow the game.