Three home runs lifted Omaha to an 8-3 win over Indianapolis on Saturday night at Werner Park.

Tyler Gentry hit a three-run shot in the second inning, then Logan Porter added a two-run homer in the third for a 5-1 lead. CJ Alexander's two-run homer in the seventh secured the win.

Porter finished with three runs and two RBIs while Angelo Castellano had three of the Storm Chasers' eight hits.

Omaha (42-43) and Indianapolis have split the first two games of the series. They finish the series at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Indianapolis (41-47) ...... 001 001 010—3 9 0

At Omaha (42-43) .......... 032 100 20x—8 8 0

W: Pennington, 3-0. L: Alldred, 5-2. 2B: I, Rodriguez 2. O, Castellano. HR: I, Williams (5). O, Gentry (9), Porter (10), Alexander (11).

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years