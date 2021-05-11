Omaha Storm Chasers shut out by Columbus Clippers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Omaha Storm Chasers were shut out in their first road game of the season Tuesday, falling 2-0 against the Columbus Clippers.

Kirk McCarty and three relievers combined to hold Omaha to four hits. McCarty struck out three and allowed three hits in six innings, then Robert Broom, Anthony Gose and DJ Johnson combined to strike out eight in the final three innings.

Starter Carlos Hernandez kept the Chasers in the game by throwing five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The Clippers broke through in the sixth inning against Jace Vines and added an insurance run in the eighth.

Edward Olivares, Ryan McBroom, Kelvin Gutierrez and Meibrys Viloria had one hit apiece for the Chasers (4-3).

Omaha and Columbus meet again at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.