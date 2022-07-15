Omaha Storm Chasers shut out by Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With a handful of regulars playing for Kansas City, the Storm Chasers were shut out by Rochester 3-0 Friday night.

Omaha, which has scored one run the past two nights, had plenty of the scoring opportunities as it left 11 runners stranded. The Chasers went 0 of 9 with runners in scoring position through the first six innings.

Gabriel Cancel had three of Omaha's nine hits, which were all singles.

Omaha starter Austin Cox worked into the sixth inning, allowing three runs, five hits and strikiing out three.

Omaha and Rochester continue their series at 5:05 p.m. Saturday.