Omaha Storm Chasers shut out Columbus Clippers

Brady Singer went five sharp innings to earn his first win this season as the Omaha Storm Chasers picked up a 5-0 win over Columbus on Thursday night at Werner Park.

Singer, a former first-round pick who started the season in Kansas City, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out four. Matt Peacock, Arodys Vizcaino and Jose Cuas completed the four-hitter.

The Chasers gave Singer a lead to work with as their four-run third inning made it 5-0. Omaha got an RBI double from Brewer Hicklen, a Freddy Fermin run-scoring single and then an RBI double by Jimmy Govern in the third. Gabriel Cancel had three of Omaha's eight hits.

Omaha and Columbus continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

