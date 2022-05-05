 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers shut out Columbus Clippers

Brady Singer went five sharp innings to earn his first win this season as the Omaha Storm Chasers picked up a 5-0 win over Columbus on Thursday night at Werner Park.

Singer, a former first-round pick who started the season in Kansas City, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out four. Matt Peacock, Arodys Vizcaino and Jose Cuas completed the four-hitter.

The Chasers gave Singer a lead to work with as their four-run third inning made it 5-0. Omaha got an RBI double from Brewer Hicklen, a Freddy Fermin run-scoring single and then an RBI double by Jimmy Govern in the third. Gabriel Cancel had three of Omaha's eight hits.

Omaha and Columbus continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

