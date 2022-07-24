 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers shut out for second straight game by Iowa

Matt Dermody and Anderson Espinoza struck out eight as Iowa shut out Omaha for the second straight day in a 7-0 win at Werner Park on Sunday.

Matt Mervis hit his first homer since being called up to Triple-A, and he also had a triple and a pair of RBIs for the Cubs (42-50).

Michael Massey had two hits, including a double, but the rest of the lineup mustered four singles. The Chasers (46-46), who had 10 hits and nine runs in the their first game back from the all-star break Friday, have combined for nine hits in the past two games.

The teams will wrap up the series at 11:05 a.m. Monday.

Iowa (42-50) ............ 031  000  030—7 10  1

At Omaha 46-46) ...... 000  000  000—0  6  2

W: Dermody, 6-3. L: Heasley, 1-1. S: Espinoza, 1. 2B: I, Davis. O, Massey. 3B: I, Mervis. HR: I, Mervis (1).

