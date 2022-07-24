Omaha Storm Chasers shut out for second straight game by Iowa

Matt Dermody and Anderson Espinoza struck out eight as Iowa shut out Omaha for the second straight day in a 7-0 win at Werner Park on Sunday.

Matt Mervis hit his first homer since being called up to Triple-A, and he also had a triple and a pair of RBIs for the Cubs (42-50).

Michael Massey had two hits, including a double, but the rest of the lineup mustered four singles. The Chasers (46-46), who had 10 hits and nine runs in the their first game back from the all-star break Friday, have combined for nine hits in the past two games.

The teams will wrap up the series at 11:05 a.m. Monday.

Iowa (42-50) ............ 031 000 030—7 10 1

At Omaha 46-46) ...... 000 000 000—0 6 2

W: Dermody, 6-3. L: Heasley, 1-1. S: Espinoza, 1. 2B: I, Davis. O, Massey. 3B: I, Mervis. HR: I, Mervis (1).