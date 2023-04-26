NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Omaha Storm Chasers were shut out for the first time this season in a 5-0 loss to Nashville.

The Storm Chasers (8-13) managed four hits, with Samad Taylor accounting for three.

The Sounds (12-10) took the lead for good in the bottom of the first inning off an RBI single from Jon Singleton, then added another run in the sixth.

Nashville scored three more in the eighth to seal the win.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Thursday

Omaha (8-13)...........000 000 000—0 4 0

At Nashville (1210)....100 001 03x—5 11 1

W: Boushley, 1-1. L: Castillo, 0-4. 2B: O, Loftin. N, Taylor, Hiura, Bolt. N, Hiura.

