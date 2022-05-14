 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers shut out Iowa

Jackson Kowar turned in his best outing of the season as led Omaha to a 2-0 win over Iowa on Saturday night.

Kowar allowed three hits and struck out six in six innings. Brad Peacock, Jace Vines and Arodys Vizcaino each threw a scoreless inning to complete the four-hit shutout.

Both the runs were driven in on doubles by Gabriel Cancel. Each time Nick Pratto scored.

Iowa had won the first four games of the series. The Chasers and Cubs close out the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

