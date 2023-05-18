Austin Cox and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lead Omaha to a 9-0 win over Toledo on Thursday night at Werner Park.

Cox went five innings to earn the win, allowing two hits and striking out three.

The Storm Chasers' lead grew to 3-0 in the fifth as Nicky Lopez, who is in Omaha on an MLB injury rehab assignment, hit an RBI double then scored on Samad Taylor's single.

Omaha (17-23) capped the night with a six-run eighth inning that included a three-run homer from Brewer Hicklen.

Omaha and Toledo continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Toledo (21-20) ............. 000 000 000—0 3 0

At Omaha (17-23) ........ 010 020 06x—9 14 0

W: Cox, 2-0. L: Hanifee, 0-3. 2B: T, Palaios. O, Gentry, Lopez, Bradley. HR: O, Hicklen (2).

