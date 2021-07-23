Omaha Storm Chasers snap four-game losing streak with win over St. Paul

Nick Pratto hit his first home run as a Storm Chaser Friday night as Omaha snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over St. Paul at Werner Park.

Pratto's two-run homer to center in the third inning put Omaha up 3-0. Pratto, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft, was called up from Double-A on Sunday along with Bobby Witt, who went 3 for 5 and scored twice.

St. Paul pulled within 3-2 in the fifth when Keon Broxton hit a two-run homer, but the Chasers picked up a couple of insurance runs in the eighth. Sebastian Rivero had an RBI double and Anderson Miller a run-scoring single. St. Paul stranded the tying run on base in the ninth.

Omaha starter Jackson Kowar was sharp through six innings as he earned the win. Kowar allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked none.

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.