Omaha Storm Chasers snap three-game losing streak with win over Iowa
BASEBALL

The Storm Chasers snapped a three-game losing streak as Omaha edged Iowa 2-1 Thursday night at Werner Park.

Jake Kalish (2-3) pitched into the sixth inning and struck out seven to earn the win. Three Omaha relievers didn't allow a hit the rest of the way while Tyler Zuber pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

The Chasers got a sacrifice fly from Ryan McBroom in the first inning and an RBI single from Travis Jones in the fourth for a 2-0 lead, which proved to be enough.

Iowa had scored 22 runs in the first two games of the series, which continues at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

