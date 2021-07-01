Omaha Storm Chasers snap three-game losing streak with win over St. Paul Saints

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Omaha Storm Chasers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over St. Paul on Thursday night.

The Chasers grabbed the 5-0 lead with a four-run second inning against Michael Pineda, who was making an injury rehab start for the Twins. Anderson Miller hit a two-run ground-run double, and Erick Mejia followed with a two-run single.

Mejia added a solo home run in the eighth as he finished with three RBIs.

Marcelo Martinez gave the Chasers a strong start, going 5 2/3 innings and striking out seven. He allowed just a solo home run in the sixth.

Omaha, which holds a 4½-game division lead, will face St. Paul again at 7:05 p.m. Friday.