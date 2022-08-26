Omaha Storm Chasers snaps four-game losing streak

The Storm Chasers snapped a four-game losing streak by erasing a seven-run deficit as Omaha outslugged Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 13-8 Friday night at Werner Park.

The comeback was ignited by catcher Freddy Fermin, who stayed red-hot with his second multi-homer game this week.

With the RailRoaders leading 7-0 after three innings, Fermin hit a grand slam in the fourth. He added a two-run homer in the sixth, which was the beginning of an eight-run inning. Fermin has hit five homers in the past four games.

Omaha tied in the sixth on an Ivan Castillo RBI single, then it took the lead on Nick Loftin's single. Brewer Hicklen capped the inning with his 24th homer of the season.

Four Chaser relievers combined to allow one run over the final five innings.

The Chasers and RailRoaders continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.