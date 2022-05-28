Omaha Storm Chasers split doubleheader with Louisville

Vinnie Pasquantino hit his 13th home run of the season as he helped Omaha earn a doubleheader split with Louisville on Saturday. Louisville won the opener 3-0, Omaha took the nightcap 5-1.

Pasquantino homered to right in the second inning and added a sacrifice fly in the fourth as the Storm Chasers never trailed in the nightcap.

Angelo Castellano and Nick Pratto chipped RBI doubles in the fifth for Omaha.

In the opener, Omaha was held to four singles in a shutout loss. Jose Barrero gave Louisville a 3-0 lead in the third inning with a two-run home run.

Omaha and Louisville finishes its series at 5:05 p.m. Sunday. A win would give Omaha a series split.

