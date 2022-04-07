 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers splits doubleheader with Indianapolis

  • Updated
  • 0

Nick Pratto homered and drove in three runs in both ends of a doubleheader as Omaha split games with Indianapolis on Thursday, losing the first 5-3 and winning the second 6-2.

Pratto, the Royals' No. 3 prospect who hit 36 homers last season as he split time between Double-A and Triple-A, gave Omaha a 3-2 lead with a three-run homer in the third inning of the opener. But Indianapolis put together a three-run rally in the fifth.

In the second game, Pratto hit a solo homer in the third inning and added a two-run single in the sixth.

The Storm Chasers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI hits by Vinnie Pasquantino and Brewer Hicklen. Hicklen finished with two RBIs.

Omaha and Indianapolis will play again at 6 p.m. Friday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

