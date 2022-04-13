 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers splits pair of games with Louisville

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha and Louisville split their doubleheader Wednesday at Werner Park, with the Bats winning a 5-4 suspended contest before the Storm Chasers won the nightcap 4-1.

Four Chasers (3-5) combined on a three-hitter in their victory. Louisville had two singles in the second inning but didn't get its last hit until scoring in the ninth.

Emmanuel Rivera homered in the sixth inning while Angelo Castellano had a pair of RBI singles.

In the opener, Louisville scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-1 lead. Omaha responded with single runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth. Nick Pratto lined an RBI single to left with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but MJ Melendez grounded out to second to end the game.

The teams continue their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert