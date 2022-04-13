Omaha Storm Chasers splits pair of games with Louisville

Omaha and Louisville split their doubleheader Wednesday at Werner Park, with the Bats winning a 5-4 suspended contest before the Storm Chasers won the nightcap 4-1.

Four Chasers (3-5) combined on a three-hitter in their victory. Louisville had two singles in the second inning but didn't get its last hit until scoring in the ninth.

Emmanuel Rivera homered in the sixth inning while Angelo Castellano had a pair of RBI singles.

In the opener, Louisville scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-1 lead. Omaha responded with single runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth. Nick Pratto lined an RBI single to left with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but MJ Melendez grounded out to second to end the game.

The teams continue their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.