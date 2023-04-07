Omaha scored in each of the first five innings on its way to a 9-4 victory over Toledo on Friday night at Werner Park.

Omaha took the lead for good in the second inning when an RBI double from Samad Taylor made it 3-2. Logan Porter added a solo home run in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Taylor, Tucker Bradley and Angelo Castellano scored two runs each for the Chasers, while Porter and Tyler Gentry had two RBIs apiece.

Jonathan Heasley went six innings to earn the win as the right-hander allowed two runs and six hits while striking out five.

The win snaps Omaha's three-game losing streak. The Chasers and Mud Hens continue their series at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Toledo (4-3) 110 000 101 - 4 9 0

Omaha (4-3) 221 310 00x - 9 12 0

W: Heasley, 1-0. L: Olson, 0-2. 2B: O, Taylor, Alexander, Castellano. 3B: T, Baddoo, Knapp. HR: T, B.Davis (1); O, Porter (4)