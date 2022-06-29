 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers strand 12 runners in loss to St. Paul Saints

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Omaha Storm Chasers' offense came back down to earth in a 6-2 loss to St. Paul.

The Chasers (35-37) finished with six hits and left 12 runners stranded Wednesday after posting big offensive numbers in their previous two games. Omaha scored 17 runs on 16 hits Sunday against Columbus and 11 runs on 11 hits Tuesday at St. Paul.

The Chasers also drew seven walks against the Saints (36-37), but only one led to a run. Nick Pratto scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning after getting a free pass earlier in the frame.

Darion Blanco scored Omaha's other run in the third off a home run, his sixth of the season.

Omaha continues its series at St. Paul Thursday at 7:07 p.m.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends 12 players and coaches for mass brawl between Mariners and Angels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert