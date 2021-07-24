Omaha Storm Chasers strand seven runners in loss to St. Paul Saints

Tomas Telis drove in two with a tiebreaking single in the top of the seventh to lift St. Paul to a 3-1 win over Omaha at Werner Park on Saturday.

The Storm Chasers (41-28) had eight hits but stranded seven runners as they lost for the fourth time in five games in the series. They have lost five of their past six overall.

Chasers starter Marcelo Martinez struck out six and only allowed two hits in five scoreless innings, but he also walked four.

Omaha led 1-0 when Jake Newberry relieved him in the sixth, but he gave up a solo homer to Drew Maggi and Telis' single.

Kyle Isbel had an RBI single in the fourth to score the Chasers' only run. Ryan McBroom had two hits, including a triple, and Edward Olivares also had a pair of hits with a double. But the Chasers stranded runners in scoring position in the third, fifth, sixth and eighth innings.

The Chasers will wrap up their their six-game series with the Saints (37-33) on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.