Omaha Storm Chasers strand seven runners in loss to St. Paul Saints

Tomas Telis drove in two with a tiebreaking single in the top of the seventh to lift St. Paul to a 3-1 win over Omaha at Werner Park on Saturday.
The Storm Chasers (41-28) had eight hits but stranded seven runners as they lost for the fourth time in five games in the series. They have lost five of their past six overall.
Chasers starter Marcelo Martinez struck out six and only allowed two hits in five scoreless innings, but he also walked four.
Omaha led 1-0 when Jake Newberry relieved him in the sixth, but he gave up a solo homer to Drew Maggi and Telis' single.
Kyle Isbel had an RBI single in the fourth to score the Chasers' only run. Ryan McBroom had two hits, including a triple, and Edward Olivares also had a pair of hits with a double. But the Chasers stranded runners in scoring position in the third, fifth, sixth and eighth innings.
The Chasers will wrap up their their six-game series with the Saints (37-33) on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.
The St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Meibrys Viloria (21) runs to second, away from St. Paul first baseman Zander Weil (23) in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Jackson Kowar (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Alissa Graybill and Jon Willis, both 18 and of Omaha, watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Edward Oliveras (14) high-fives manager Brian Poldberg as he rounds third on a home run in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Ross Kubie, 5, of Omaha, gets a mouthful of cotton candy during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
A vendor sells cotton candy during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Emmanuel Rivera (25) watches home plate as Jackson Kowar (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
The St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
St. Paul's Keon Broxton (9) misses the ball in centerfield during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Anderson Miiler (13) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
St. Paul's Andrew Albers (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Fast watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Erick Mejia (26) gets St. Paul's Ryan Jeffers (27) out at second in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Kelvin Gutierrez (4) straddles second and third during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Fans watch the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
St. Paul's Glenn Sparkman (38) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Kelvin Gutierrez (4) runs to third base in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Fans watch the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Ryan McBroom (9) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Kyle Isbel (2) watches from the outfield in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Jake Kalish (28) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Fans watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
St. Paul's Rob Refsnyder (2) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
