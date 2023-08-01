LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville scored two runs with two outs in the ninth inning to stun the Storm Chasers 3-2 Tuesday night.

Omaha scored twice in the seventh to take a 2-1 lead. The Chasers allowed two hits through 8.2 innings.

But with closer Will Klein on the mound, Louisville got a hit by pitch, a steal of second base and a game-tying single to center from Michael Siani. Alejo Lopez followed wth a game-winning double.

Omaha manufactured both of its runs in the seventh inning. The Chasers trailed 1-0 when Tyler Gentry and Clay Dungan successfully executed a double steal and on the play Gentry scored on a throwing error by Louisville's catcher. Dungan later scored on an Adeiny Hechavarria groundout.

Omaha looks to bounce back when it faces Louisville at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Omaha (50-49)............000 000 200—2 4 1

At Louisville (54-47)....010 000 002—3 4 2

W: Santillian, 1-1. L: Klein, 1-1. 2B: O, Porter, Hechavarria; L, Yang, Lopez

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years