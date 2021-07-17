Omaha Storm Chasers sweep doubleheader against Indianapolis Indians

INDIANAPOLIS — The Omaha Storm Chasers swept a doubleheader against Indianapolis on Saturday, winning the opener 2-1 before hanging on for a 4-3 victory in the second game.

The Chasers (40-23) scored all their runs in the fourth inning in the nightcap. Omaha was trailing 1-0, then Anderson Miller hit a three-run homer to put the Chasers ahead.

Edward Olivares scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 4-1.

Indianapolis scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to make it 4-3, but Grant Gavin took the mound for the Chasers to get the final out and save.

Jackson Kowar threw five scoreless innings as the Chasers shut down the Indians in the opener. Kowar finished with eight strikeouts and allowed two hits to improve to 6-2.

Tyler Zuber pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the save.

Omaha scored both of its runs off home runs. Ryan McBroom opened the scoring with a solo shot in the top of the second and Miller added another solo homer in the sixth.

Kyle Isbel and Jimmy Govern also had hits for the Chasers, who will wrap up their series at Indianapolis at 12:35 p.m. Sunday.