Omaha Storm Chasers to retire Brian Poldberg's jersey

Brian Poldberg hasn't had to make the daily commute across town to the ballpark this month. He's gotten used to that.

But the longtime manager will make his return to Werner Park for a ceremony Saturday night, when the Storm Chasers retire his No. 27.

"There's only one other number retired with Omaha, and it's (Mike Jirschele). It's a great honor, it doesn't happen every day. I guess it's a tribute for being somewhere for a long time," Poldberg said with a laugh.

Poldberg, who turns 65 in May, retired after the 2021 season with 1,356 wins as a minor league manager. He was the Chasers' manager the past seven years and ranks second in franchise history in wins. Behind only Jirschele.

The Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson grad, who managed Double-A Northwest Arkansas for six seasons before taking over the Chasers, began his coaching career in 1987 after playing for the Omaha Royals in the mid-1980s.

"He's the consummate baseball lifer," Chaser President Martie Cordaro said. "And he played locally, played across the country, coached and managed across the country and obviously managed to end his career here at Werner Park.

"It's appropriate that we retire his jersey and give him the recognition for all the player development he had over the years."

Poldberg said it felt a little strange not going to spring training to prepare for a new season, but he's settling into life after baseball.

"Right now, I'm just hanging out with the wife and doing things with the kids that I haven't been able to do for 40 years," he said.

Being from the area, Poldberg said all his immediate family and many others will be at Werner Park for Saturday's ceremony, which will take place after the first game (that starts at 4:35 p.m.) of Omaha's doubleheader against Toledo.

Poldberg is the sixth person to have his number retired by Omaha's franchise, joining Jirschele, George Brett, Dick Howser, Frank White and Jackie Robinson.

"I've seen a lot baseball, and as far as missing baseball, I don't know if I miss baseball, per se," Poldberg said. "It's just missing being around the people."