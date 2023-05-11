SCRANTON, Pa. — Samad Taylor scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the 11th inning as Omaha outlasted Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4-3 Thursday night.

The Storm Chasers (13-21) led 3-1 in the ninth on CJ Alexander's homer. But the first four RailRiders reached safely in the bottom of the inning as they forced extras.

Taylor, who was placed at second base to begin the 11th, advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on one. But Scranton (16-20) threatened in the bottom half.

It had runners at the corners with no outs when shortstop Angelo Castellano caught a line drive and threw to first base to complete a double play. Andres Nunez struck out the next batter to end the game.

Omaha and SWB play again at 5:35 p.m. Friday.

Omaha (13-21) ................... 001 000 101 01—4 4 0

At Scranton/WB (16-20) ...... 100 000 002 00—3 8 2

W: Nunez, 2-1. L: Snelten, 0-2. 2B: O, Bradley. SWB, Calhoun, Cordero, Rortvedt. HR: O, Alexander (5).

