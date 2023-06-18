Omaha's win streak reached 11 as the Storm Chasers used another quick start to beat Columbus 6-4 Sunday afternoon at Werner Park.

The lead grew to 6-0 in the third inning when John Rave hit a three-run inside-the-park home run. Rave finished the day with four hits.

Columbus pulled within 6-4 in the seventh, but Dylan Coleman pitched a scoreless eighth and Collin Snider pitched the ninth for his first save.

Jermaine Palacios added a two-run homer for the Chasers, while Brewer Hicklen had three hits.

Omaha returns to action at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Rochester.

