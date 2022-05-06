 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers use big first inning to hold off Columbus

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha scored four in the bottom of the first inning and maintained the lead the rest of Friday night in a 10-8 win over Columbus at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers scored runs on Gabriel Cancel's single, a bases-loaded walk, a hit by pitch and a wild pitch.

Freddy Fermin's two-run double in the sixth inning made it 10-5 as Omaha held on from there.

Cancel had three hits for the Chasers while Vinnie Pasquantino scored three times.

The Chasers and Clippers play the fifth game of the six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert