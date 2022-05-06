Omaha Storm Chasers use big first inning to hold off Columbus

Omaha scored four in the bottom of the first inning and maintained the lead the rest of Friday night in a 10-8 win over Columbus at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers scored runs on Gabriel Cancel's single, a bases-loaded walk, a hit by pitch and a wild pitch.

Freddy Fermin's two-run double in the sixth inning made it 10-5 as Omaha held on from there.

Cancel had three hits for the Chasers while Vinnie Pasquantino scored three times.

The Chasers and Clippers play the fifth game of the six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.