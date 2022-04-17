Omaha Storm Chasers use big seventh inning to beat Louisville

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino each tripled with two outs in a four-run seventh as Omaha pulled away for a 7-4 win over Louisville on Sunday at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers (6-6) led 3-1 heading into the seventh. Louisville reliever Nick Howard retired the first two hitters before Brewer Hicklen drew a walk.

Pratto then hit a line drive to right on a 1-2 pitch, scoring Hicklen. MJ Melendez and Emmanuel Rivera then load the bases before Pasquantino's triple cleared them.

Pasquantino finished with three hits and five RBIs and Pratto and Rivera each had two hits.

Austin Cox allowed one run in 5⅔ innings and Jose Cuas pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings for his first save.

The Chasers, who have won four of their past five, open a six-game series at Memphis on Tuesday.

