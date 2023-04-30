NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Omaha Storm Chasers put together a four-run rally in the eighth inning to break a tie on their way to a 10-6 win over Nashville on Sunday.

Omaha hit three home runs in the first five innings to build a 5-1 lead. Nashville, though, chipped away and tied it in the seventh on a wild pitch.

The Chasers (10-15) quickly regained the lead. The first five Omaha hitters reached safely in the inning, with Brewer Hicklen driving in the lead run with a double and Dairon Blanco following with a two-run single.

Tyler Gentry led the Chasers with three RBIs while Samad Taylor scored twice and drove in two.

Omaha returns home to start a series with Louisville at noon Tuesday.

Omaha (10-15) 002 211 040 — 10 11 1

At Nashville (14-12) 100 022 100 — 6 9 3

W: Nunez, 1-1. L: Bukauskas, 1-1. 2B: O, Hicklen 2, Eaton. N, Monasterio. HR: O, Gentry (3), Porter (6), Fermin (5). N, Taylor (1).

