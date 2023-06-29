Omaha had nine extra-base hits and got an outstanding start from lefty Ryan Yarbrough as the Storm Chasers downed Iowa 8-3 Thursday night.

Adeiny Hechavarria and Angelo Castellano hit homers in the second inning to put Omaha in front, while Nate Eaton had two of the team's five doubles.

Yarbrough, in Omaha on an injury rehab assignment, went 4.2 innings, allowing only a two-run homer to Patrick Wisdom. Yarbrough retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced, striking out nine.

Omaha and Iowa continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Iowa (44-31)..........200 000 010—3 3 1

At Omaha (39-35)...030 012 20x—8 12 0

W: Mayers. L: Thompson. 2B: O, Eaton 2, Hicklen, Porter, Gentry. 3B: O, Bradley. HR: I, Wisdom (1), Slaughter (15); O, Hechavarria (2), Castellano (5), Rave (3)

