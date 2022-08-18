Omaha Storm Chasers use late inning home run to down Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Storm Chasers came up with their own late-inning magic Thursday night to down Louisville 4-2.

After Omaha scored the tying run in the eighth, Drew Waters hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th. The game-winner came 24 hours after Louisville hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to beat Omaha 4-3.

Louisville hit two solo homers in the first inning Thursday before Omaha pulled within 2-1 as Maikel Garcia's double scored Waters. Omaha finally tied it in the eighth as Brewer Hicklen's single scored Garcia.

After a runner was placed at second base to start the 10th, Waters led off the inning with his 12th homer this season. Sam Freeman, who gave up Wednesday's game-winning homer, bounced back by retiring all three batters he faced in the bottom of the 10th for his second save.

Omaha and Louisville continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

Omaha (53-60) 001 000 010 2 - 4 10 1

Louisville (49-65) 200 000 000 0 - 2 4 0

W: Dye, 6-2. L: Moreta, 2-4. S: Freeman, 2. 2B: O, Porter, Waters, Garcia, Briceno. HR: O, Waters (12); L: Steer (15), Santana (6)