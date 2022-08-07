Omaha Storm Chasers use long ball, split series with St. Paul

Clay Dungan hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly and Maikel Garcia hit a two-run homer to seal Omaha's 9-6 win over St. Paul on Sunday at Werner Park.
The Storm Chasers (51-53) hit four homers — and seven of their 10 hits went for extra bases — to earn a series split with the Saints (51-52).
Garcia was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and finished a triple short of the cycle. Freddy Fermin and Jimmy Govern each added a double and a homer for Omaha.
The Chasers open a six-game series at Toledo at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.
St. Paul (51-52) ............ 000 202 200—6 7 0
At Omaha (51-53) ......... 020 301 12x—9 10 1
W: Misiewicz, 2-0. L: Schulfer, 3-1. 2B: SP, Wallner (4). O, Fermin (10), Govern (12), Garcia (1). HR: SP, Morales (3). O, Cancel (2), Govern (3, Garcia (1).
