MOOSIC, Pa. — Omaha hit a pair of home runs in the top of the ninth Sunday to break a 3-3 tie en route to a 6-3 win and a series split with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Storm Chasers (15-22) led 3-2 going into the eighth, but Billy McKinney homered to tie the game.

Leading off the top of the ninth, Brewer Hicklen drove a 2-1 pitch from D.J. Snelton to put Omaha back in front 4-3. After drawing a walk, Dairon Blanco stole second with two outs in the inning. Samad Taylor then worked the count to 3-1 before homering to right-center.

Nick Wittgren pitched a perfect ninth to earn his fifth save.

CJ Alexander also homered and had a triple for the Chasers. Hicklen and Jakson Reetz each added a double.

The Chasers open a series with Toledo on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Werner Park.

Omaha (15-22) .................... 020 100 003—6 7 0

At Scranton/WB (17-22) ...... 100 100 010—3 9 1

W: Dipoto, 1-0. Snelton, 0-3. S: Wittgren, 5. 2B: O, Hicklen, Reetz. SWB, Cordero. 3B: O, Alexander. HR: O, Alexander (7), Hicklen (1), Taylor (3). SWB: Peraza (1), McKinney (4).

