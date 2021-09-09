Omaha Storm Chasers use three home runs to break three-game losing streak

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three solo homers lifted the Storm Chasers to a 4-2 win over St. Paul on Thursday night.

Omaha, which snapped a three-game losing streak, got a Bobby Witt Jr. homer in the top of the first inning. It was his 14th homer as a Chaser and his 30th in the minors this season.

After the Saints took a 2-1 lead, catcher MJ Melendez tied it with a homer to right center in the fourth inning and Angelo Castellano put the Chasers up in the fifth with a solo shot to left. Erick Mejia added an insurance run in the eighth with an RBI single.

Marcelo Martinez struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Dylan Coleman recorded the last five outs for the save.

Omaha and St. Paul continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.