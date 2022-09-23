Omaha Storm Chasers use two big innings to down Iowa

Omaha used a pair of four-run innings to pull away from Iowa, scoring a 10-2 win on Friday night.

Brent Rooker hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Chasers, who have scored at least 10 runs in three games in the series.

The Chasers (71-74) led 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, when Nick Loftin singled in a run, followed by a two-run double from Rooker. Dairon Blanco made it 6-1 with a single to score Rooker.

Rooker later hit a solo homer with one out in the eighth, and Clay Dungan's two-run double and a sacrifice fly put the Chasers ahead 10-1.

The Chasers will wrap up their home schedule on Saturday at 6:35. p.m.

Iowa (66-79);000;100;001--2;5;1

Omaha (71-74);110;040;04x--10;10;1

W: Marsh, 1-0. L: Kilian, 5-4. 2B: O, Reetz (6), Rooker (8), Dungan (22). HR: I, Donahue (1). O, Rooker (7).