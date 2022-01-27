Omaha Storm Chasers will retire number of former player and manager Brian Poldberg

The Omaha Storm Chasers will retire former manager and player Brian Poldberg's No. 27, the organization announced Thursday.

A ceremony to retire Poldberg's number will be April 30. The 64-year-old Poldberg retired as manager following the 2021 season.

"I've been around this my entire life," Poldberg said. "I remember going to Rosenblatt Stadium as a kid and watching Frank White and George Brett play there when they were in Omaha. To then play for the team and manage the team and now to have my number alongside theirs and the others is special."

The other numbers retired by the Omaha franchise are Brett (No. 5), Dick Howser (No. 10), White (No. 20), Mike Jirschele (No. 23) and Jackie Robinson (No. 42).

Poldberg won 1,355 games in 21 seasons as a minor league manager, with 480 of those coming in seven seasons with Omaha. He was a pro player from 1980-85, the last three with the Omaha Royals.

