Omaha team wins 3x3 national basketball tournament

The team from Omaha that won this weekend's 3x3 national tournament spent the early mornings these last few weeks training together inside a Dundee gym that they swear still has a lingering scent of your kids' favorite food items.
And now, these four guys — named 3BALL Omaha — have a chance to travel the world to play this growing game.
Nebraska Wesleyan product Trey Bardsley and Omaha Gross standout Dylan Travis (the sharpshooters) suited up with Bellevue University grad Klaye Rowe and former Husker Steffon Bradford (the bigs) to win the USA Basketball 3x3 Nationals at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
They were the first to 21 in Sunday's title game, piling up the 1s and 2s on a halfcourt hoop over an exhausting 10-minute blitz. They beat the top-ranked 3x3 team in the country to claim the crown.
Bardsley was the one who guided in the championship-clinching floater Sunday afternoon for his squad, ensuring that he and his teammates accomplished what they set out to do: They gained some credibility and recognition while picking up an important title win.
"It's kind of our breakthrough moment," Rowe said before the event even started. "It's really important for us to do well."
The significance of the weekend's accomplishment would have been heightened perhaps if the Team USA men's squad had earned a spot in this summer's Olympics. USA won the 2019 FIBA World Cup but came up two victories shy of a Tokyo berth in May when it lost in a qualifying tournament in Austria.
USA's final 3x3 Olympics roster hadn't yet been solidified — so standouts at nationals this last week would have had a chance to earn their way onto the summer team.
These Omahans still boosted their stock, though.
And they're on the verge of a 3x3 pro career.
What's next for the group is an international FIBA event later this summer. A strong performance there could solidify their standing on the world tour.
"My grandpa always says, life's all about timing," the 36-year-old Rowe said. "Honestly, my career could be over tomorrow and I'd be happy. I never in a million years thought that something like this would pop up. I'm here, along for the ride and willing to do anything I can do to help the team."
He's the 6-foot-5 forward who's tortured local hoopers over the years in cash tournaments and pro-am events with his old-school blend of pump fakes, hook shots and fadeaways.
Bradford played two decades overseas. Bardsley's a sharpshooter and clever distributor — he was the MVP this weekend at nationals. And Travis is the do-everything 6-foot-3 guard who's been on the Team USA 3x3 radar for more than a year.
They're perfectly suited for the 3x3 style, interchangeable enough defensively to manage switches and versatile enough to exploit any weakness on offense. And they're still sharp when they're fatigued — which might just be the name of the 3x3 game.
The shot clock gets set at 12 seconds. The ball stays live after makes. Just one sub is available to give the three starters a break.
"You're always playing exhausted," Rowe said. "That's what makes it more challenging. And everything's repeated, over and over again. You've got to make quick decisions and make the extra plays, when your body's telling you different."
But Rowe's convinced more skilled players can excel in this sport. Just wait until the game catches on in the States, he said.
Even already in Omaha, the interest is growing.
Malik Hluchoweckyj (Emporia State), Trey Lansman (Nebraska-Kearney), Harold Ridgeway (Midland) and Tayler Persons (Ball State) formed a team that competed in nationals this past weekend. They got eliminated in the round of 16.
But as the 3BALL Omaha squad is proving, the opportunities are expanding. Hluchoweckyj joined that group for 6 a.m. workouts at Brownell Talbot's Roberts Gymnasium these past several weeks. He'd plopped his gear on the stage on one end of the court that used to double as a school cafeteria many years ago.
Hluchoweckyj had no complaints, though. Neither did the rest of the guys. They're just eager to keep improving as they explore what the 3x3 game has for them.
"I mean, I just love basketball," Hluchoweckyj said. "And these events, they can set you up for the future. Like, if you play well out there, trust me, people are watching."
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa