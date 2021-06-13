Omaha team wins 3x3 national basketball tournament

The shot clock gets set at 12 seconds. The ball stays live after makes. Just one sub is available to give the three starters a break.

"You're always playing exhausted," Rowe said. "That's what makes it more challenging. And everything's repeated, over and over again. You've got to make quick decisions and make the extra plays, when your body's telling you different."

But Rowe's convinced more skilled players can excel in this sport. Just wait until the game catches on in the States, he said.

Even already in Omaha, the interest is growing.

Malik Hluchoweckyj (Emporia State), Trey Lansman (Nebraska-Kearney), Harold Ridgeway (Midland) and Tayler Persons (Ball State) formed a team that competed in nationals this past weekend. They got eliminated in the round of 16.

But as the 3BALL Omaha squad is proving, the opportunities are expanding. Hluchoweckyj joined that group for 6 a.m. workouts at Brownell Talbot's Roberts Gymnasium these past several weeks. He'd plopped his gear on the stage on one end of the court that used to double as a school cafeteria many years ago.

Hluchoweckyj had no complaints, though. Neither did the rest of the guys. They're just eager to keep improving as they explore what the 3x3 game has for them.

"I mean, I just love basketball," Hluchoweckyj said. "And these events, they can set you up for the future. Like, if you play well out there, trust me, people are watching."

