Omaha to be one of eight regional hosts for The Basketball Tournament in 2022

TBT announced Wednesday that Omaha will be one of eight regional host sites next summer for the 2022 edition of the tournament. The games will be played July 16-19 at Sokol Arena. Ticket information has not yet been released, but details are expected soon.

Omaha Blue Crew, a team made up of Creighton alumni and players with local ties, will get three "home" games before potentially continuing its run for the million-dollar prize. And Omaha gets a chance to enjoy some hoops in July.

"I did all of this with the intention and the vision of knowing how much it would mean to Omaha if we could bring it here," Jones said. "To formulate a Creighton alumni team and play in front of Bluejay fans, and to give some of our top talent from North Omaha a chance — that's what it's about for me."

Jones said it's been on his mind for years. Since he first started watching TBT games.

TBT will enter its ninth season next summer. It's known for showcasing alumni teams — like Carmen's Crew (Ohio State), Golden Eagles Alumni (Marquette) and Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) — and giving former college players another shot in the spotlight.