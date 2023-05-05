Four years after seeing their horse disqualified after winning the Kentucky Derby, Omahans Gary and Mary West will have another go at it.

Their colt Hit Show will be part of the 19-horse field Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. It will be the Wests’ sixth horse entered over the years in the 1¼-mile race, starting with Rockamundo in 1993.

The gray son of Candy Ride will carry the colors — pink with black diamonds — for the Wests, who saw their hopes dashed in 2019 when Maximum Security won the Derby but was disqualified for interference in the stretch. That was a first in the almost 150-year history of the race.

Former trainer Ben Glass, who works as the Wests’ racing manager, said the family has moved on from that crushing disappointment.

“Gary doesn’t want to dwell on it,” Glass said. “It’s a bad deal and we disagreed with the stewards’ decision but we’re looking to the future.”

That future will have Hit Show breaking from the No. 1 post, something that most trainers hope to avoid because of potential early traffic problems with the crowded field. The last horse to win the Derby from the No. 1 slot was Ferdinand in 1986.

“We hated it when we got that post,” Glass said. “But it is what it is, and we’ll make the most of it.”

Something working in Hit Show’s favor concerning what most racing pundits refer to as “the dreaded” No. 1 post is the colt’s racing style.

“He’s not a speedball so we won’t have to worry about him hustling out of there,” Glass said. “He’s a well-mannered colt and he’s just learning how to run.”

Like Maximum Security, Hit Show is a product of the West’s breeding operation. Trained by Brad Cox, the colt has run in five races and won three — including the Grade III Withers Stakes in February at New York’s Aqueduct racetrack.

In his most recent start, Hit Show was beaten by a nose in Aqueduct’s Wood Memorial — one of the top prep races for the Derby. Glass said the colt had a rough ride in the race, won by long shot Lord Miles.

“Our rider (Manny Franco) said he felt it was like a pinball machine out there,” Glass said. “It was a tough race but our horse kept on running and showed a lot of grit.”

Glass said the highly regarded Forte, winner of six of his seven starts, deserves the favorite role Saturday. But one question about a colt’s Derby chances is whether he can get the distance.

“You just never know about that,” Glass said. “We think we have a horse that can go a mile and a quarter and even farther.”

The Wests, who now live primarily near San Diego, will hope for better racing luck than most of their other Derby starters have experienced. Rockamundo finished 17th, followed by 15th-place Dollar Bill in 2003 and 20th-place High Limit in 2005.

Then came a 14-year break before Maximum Security and Game Winner raced for the Wests in 2019, with Game Winner eventually being moved up to fifth and Maximum Security dropping all the way to 17th.

Hit Show currently sits at 30-1 odds according to Sportsline.

West tried to remain upbeat shortly after the 2019 disqualification, which was eventually challenged unsuccessfully in court.

“That’s horse racing,” he said. “Sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose. Sometimes you win and lose in the same race.”

Another cruel blow was dealt to the Wests in 2002 when Buddha, one of the early favorites, was scratched on the eve of the race because of a bruised hoof.

“To have six horses entered in the Derby has been quite a ride,” Glass said. “We’ve had our share of disappointment but we’re keeping it positive and hoping for good things Saturday.”