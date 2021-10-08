Omaha's Gale Sayers remembered for his athletic feats and influence on others

Gale Sayers’ daughter walked to the pulpit at Salem Baptist Church and recalled a letter she wrote in 1976.

The recipient? Walter Payton, the great Chicago Bears tailback.

Sayers’ daughter, also named Gale, was just 10 at the time, but Payton was the best football player she had ever seen. She waited months for Payton to reply but didn’t hear back.

Until the next summer, 1977, when her father — the Central High legend — became the youngest player ever to earn induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Payton, 23, stayed in the same hotel that week in Canton, Ohio. He finally wrote young Gale a response.

Payton apologized for the delay and thanked young Gale for calling him a hero and role model. Then he stunned the 11-year-old. “I consider your father MY hero and role model.”

Forty-four years later, her father is dead. Payton is, too. But the note sticks with Gale Lynn Proby. It changed her worldview. Her sense of purpose.

“Dad, I am humbly honored to be your namesake. Through your actions, you’ve shown me how to be a strong, confident and resilient female Gale. …

“You will always be in my heart, and I will always carry your name.”