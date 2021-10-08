Omaha's Gale Sayers remembered for his athletic feats and influence on others

Gale Sayers’ daughter walked to the pulpit at Salem Baptist Church and recalled a letter she wrote in 1976.
The recipient? Walter Payton, the great Chicago Bears tailback.
Sayers’ daughter, also named Gale, was just 10 at the time, but Payton was the best football player she had ever seen. She waited months for Payton to reply but didn’t hear back.
Until the next summer, 1977, when her father — the Central High legend — became the youngest player ever to earn induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Payton, 23, stayed in the same hotel that week in Canton, Ohio. He finally wrote young Gale a response.
Payton apologized for the delay and thanked young Gale for calling him a hero and role model. Then he stunned the 11-year-old. “I consider your father MY hero and role model.”
Forty-four years later, her father is dead. Payton is, too. But the note sticks with Gale Lynn Proby. It changed her worldview. Her sense of purpose.
“Dad, I am humbly honored to be your namesake. Through your actions, you’ve shown me how to be a strong, confident and resilient female Gale. …
“You will always be in my heart, and I will always carry your name.”
More than 100 friends and family honored Gale Sayers on Friday at Salem Baptist, highlighting his remarkable athletic career and the lives he influenced. He died Sept. 23, 2020, at age 77, but COVID-19 delayed the memorial service, which his magnetic wife, Ardie, insisted upon calling a “celebration of life,” not a funeral.
She got her wish.
A 10-minute photo montage displayed Sayers’ dashing runs and dazzling smile, his connections to celebrities like Muhammad Ali, but also his impact on strangers. “The Kansas Comet” epitomized grace, on and off the field, making him one of America’s most beloved athletes long after knee injuries forced his retirement.
His daughter and seven more riveting speakers highlighted the deeply personal service, with each person proudly pushing beyond the three-minute guideline.
Kellen Winslow, the NFL Hall of Fame tight end, described Gale as a mentor and friend. They met when Winslow visited Kansas University as a high school senior and continued their bond for 45 years.
Paul Bryant, a North Omaha native, described Sayers as his childhood idol who helped keep afloat the nonprofit Wesley House. Sayers’ charisma and dignity touched every part of his life, from the information technology company he launched — it became one of America’s 100 most successful Black-owned businesses — to the way he signed every autograph with precision. He knew what his signature meant to kids, Bryant said.
“I just want to say, Gale, you were my MJ. You were my LeBron. My Kobe. My Tiger. My Venus. My Serena. You were that guy for me.”
Perhaps the most touching moment of the service came right after Gale’s daughter finished her eulogy.
Roger Sayers, known for his own athletic feats in the 1960s, described his bond with brother Gale, 13 months younger. As grade schoolers, they moved from Speed, Kansas, to North Omaha, where they endured poverty, bouncing from rental house to rental house. They didn’t rival each other, Sayers said. They protected each other.
“We were each other’s best friend,” Roger said.
Roger was reluctant to speak Friday, he said, because of the heartbreak of Gale’s dementia — the illness that took his life.
“What do you say when your brother, your best childhood friend, looks you eye to eye and asks, ‘Do you have Roger’s telephone number?’ At that moment, I knew that all of our memories were gone.”
As Roger fought tears at the pulpit, his closest family members — one by one — rose from the pews and joined him up front, standing behind him. He composed himself and continued.
“God lets us know that Gale and I will see each other again,” Roger said. “And at that time, he will remember the memories we had of our life together.”
