One of Nebraska's top riders Jake Olesiak retires, plus other horse racing notes

One of the top riders on the Nebraska racing circuit has announced his retirement.

Jake Olesiak said that he will be stepping away from Thoroughbred racing. The 35-year-old was a fixture at the Midwest tracks, including Grand Island’s Fonner Park where he won the jockey title six times.

“I rode for the right people and I had a lot of fun,” he said. “I just want to move on and have more time to coach my girls.”

Olesiak, who has been riding since he was 16, found his greatest success at Fonner. He won six races in one day three times and captured his most recent Fonner riding title in 2021.

He also was one of the top jockeys each summer at Omaha’s Horsemen’s Park and the racetracks in Lincoln and Columbus.

Olesiak, whose brother Jordan also was a jockey, finished his career with 1,213 wins. His horses had earnings of $7.8 million.

Olesiak said that he will continue working full-time at the ethanol plant located near his home in Firth, Nebraska. It’s a job he held even while he was riding.

He and his wife Megan — a former trainer — have three daughters ranging in age from 13 to 4.

“It was a real tough decision for me to retire but I know that I’m going to enjoy my free time,” he said. “I’ve already gained 30 pounds so it’s nice not having to worry about my weight anymore.”

Olesiak credited his agent Dan Coughlin and Nebraska Hall of Fame trainer David Anderson for contributing to his success.

“I let them both know about my retirement decision,” he said. “Then word spread pretty fast.”

Olesiak said the best horse he ever rode was the Chuck Turco-trained Diamond Joe. The son of Kentucky Derby runner Dazzling Falls won 21 stakes races.

“It was a great career for me,” he said. “But I’m ready to spend more time with my family.”

Pegasus entrant

Cyberknife is among the horses on the first invitational list for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational to be run Jan. 28 at Florida’s Gulfstream Park.

It will be the seventh running of the event for 4-year-olds and up over 1 1/8 miles.

Cyberknife was among the most prominent 3-year-olds last season. The Kentucky-bred colt won the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park and Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park in New Jersey.

He finished second to Cody’s Wish in his most recent start, the Breeders Cup Dirt Mile.

Cyberknife will be making his final career start in the Pegasus before starting his career as a stallion.

Derby hopeful

Spendthrift Farm’s Victory Formation looms as one of the early favorites for this year’s Kentucky Derby.

The colt has won all three of his starts, including the $250,000 Smarty Jones Handicap at Oaklawn. Ridden by Flavien Prat, the son of Tapwrit captured the one-mile event by three lengths and paid $3.20 to win.

With the win, the colt collected 10 points toward eligibility in the May 6 Run for the Roses.

15-time winner

While running at his 14th track in 2022, Beverly Park recently posted his 15th win of the year at the Fair Grounds in Louisiana.

It was the 30th start of 2022 for the newly turned 6-year-old. That was the most for a horse since Twin Miracle started 33 times in 2016, winning just once.

His 15 victories also eclipsed the next-closest horse in number of wins, which was eight. Those 15 are the most in a year since Rapid Redux won 19 in 2011.

The Kentucky-bred has 25 wins in 47 career starts and earnings of $536,000.

Lukas returns

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas recently returned to his normal routine at Oaklawn Park, sitting atop a stable pony and escorting his horses to and from the track.

The 87-year-old was working for the first time since breaking five ribs after he was bucked off a stable pony last month.

Lukas is ninth all time in Oaklawn wins with 337. He was the track’s leading trainer in 1987 and 2011.

Rich Strike update

The New York Times recently reported that trainer Eric Reed plans to race Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike five times in 2023.

The son of Keen Ice was the upset winner in last year’s Derby. He most recently finished sixth in a graded stakes race back at Churchill Downs in Kentucky.

The 4-year-old is being pointed toward the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 25. Regular rider Sonny Leon is expected to get the mount.

Rich Strike’s final 2023 start will be in the Breeders Cup Classic on Nov. 4 at California’s Santa Anita.

Desormeaux’s return

Hall of Fame jockey Kent Desormeaux has returned to riding, his latest comeback during a career punctuated by battles with alcoholism.

The 52-year-old missed nearly 10 months of riding due to a ban over a 2021 alcohol-induced disorderly conduct incident.

In an interview with the Thoroughbred Racing Commentary, the three-time Kentucky Derby winning jockey spoke frankly about his comeback.

“I want to be remembered as one who never gave up,” he said. “Even after being thrown in a hole, a hole that I dug.”

Desormeaux has ridden more than 6,100 winners, placing him 19th in North American history.

Big first day

With perfect weather conditions and a full card highlighted by six graded stakes, Santa Anita recently set an all-time wagering record for its opening day.

The track in suburban Los Angeles lured 41,446 — the largest opening-day attendance since 2016. The mutual handle was more than $26 million, setting the record mark.

Travers winner dies

Code of Honor, winner of the 2019 Travers Stakes at New York’s Saratoga, recently was euthanized after a bout of colic.

The son of Noble Mission was 6.

Trained by Shug McGaughey, Code of Honor ran second in the 2019 Kentucky Derby behind Country House. He won seven of 20 career starts and earned almost $3 million.

