One year after death, Bob Gibson remembered for 'prowess on the mound' and humility off it

After graduating, he went on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters for a year before starting a 17-season career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The highlight of his Major League Baseball career was on Oct. 2, 1968, when he struck out 17 Detroit Tigers during Game One of the World Series, a record that still stands.

On Saturday, longtime sports anchor Bob Costas said he remembered, as a teenager in Long Island, seeing Gibson pitch that record-breaking game.

"Nobody had the prowess on the mound that Bob had," he said.

Former Cardinals catcher Tim McCarver got to know Gibson well as a pitcher, as he caught for Gibson for 198 regular-season starts, he said.

“People always asked me what made Bob Gibson different," McCarver said. "The one thing he was different about was his overwhelming desire to win.”

Speakers at Saturday's event remembered Gibson's nuanced personality.

“Confident, yes, but not a trace of bravado," Costas said. "Never one to talk about his own achievements unless prompted, and even then, getting it out of the way as quickly as possible ... what he did spoke for itself."