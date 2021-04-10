Outdoor notes: Nebraska duck hunters will choose from two bag limits this year

Duck hunters in Nebraska and South Dakota will choose between two daily bag limits — two tiers of limits — before waterfowl season this year.
The new “two-tier” duck hunting regulations recently adopted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission allows hunters to select between Tier I or Tier II when they register for their Harvest Information Program number.
Tier I is the traditional six-duck limit with species and sex restrictions. Tier II is a three-duck limit with no species or sex restrictions.
Nationally, duck hunter numbers have fallen nearly 44% since 1990, resulting in a loss of 464 duck hunters per year in Nebraska since that time.
A recent survey conducted by Game and Parks, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has determined that duck identification skills are a major factor preventing potential hunters from coming on board. The two-tier regulations are an effort to combat the problem.
Nebraska is entering this pilot program jointly with South Dakota. These new regulations start in both states during the 2021-22 season and will continue for the next four seasons. The regulations will not apply to goose limits or during the early teal season in Nebraska.
After four seasons, the two-tier system will be reexamined to determine the impact it had on waterfowl hunter numbers, as well as duck populations.
All hunters wishing to register for Tier II in the system will be required to obtain a HIP number. Hunters must select one of the tiers when they register – and they will be bound to for the entire season. Hunters may begin registering for their HIP number Aug. 1.
HIP, which is required by federal regulation of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, helps wildlife managers estimate the number of migratory game birds harvested each year. Those estimates help justify hunting seasons but also aid biologists in setting limits and seasons.
For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/DuckTiers.
Workshops will certify fishing instructors
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will certify youth fishing instructors at workshops in Lincoln and Kearney in the coming months.
Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game and Parks staff who host educational fishing events.
Trainings will take place in Lincoln at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., on April 18 and May 16. Another will be May 2 in Kearney at the Nebraska Firefighter Museum, 2834 E. 1st St. All trainings will be held from 2-6 p.m.
Contact Larry Pape at larry.pape@nebraska.gov to register.
Drawings for lifetime hunting permits
A drawing this spring will provide 150 young Nebraskans a chance to purchase a youth lifetime permit at half price.
In an effort to encourage young Nebraskans to participate in hunting and fishing, the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation established its Youth Lifetime Half-Price Permit Program in 2006. This program gives residents age 15 and younger the opportunity to purchase a lifetime hunt, fish and other permits and stamps for half price.
Only residents 15 and under are eligible to win, but drawing applications may be filled out by parents, grandparents, or any adult who wants to give the gift of the outdoors on behalf of a young Nebraskan.
To register for the Youth Lifetime Half-Price Permit drawing, visit outdoornebraska.gov/specialpermitdrawing from April 11–22 and fill out the form. Winners will be drawn after April 26.
