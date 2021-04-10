Outdoor notes: Nebraska duck hunters will choose from two bag limits this year

Duck hunters in Nebraska and South Dakota will choose between two daily bag limits — two tiers of limits — before waterfowl season this year.

The new “two-tier” duck hunting regulations recently adopted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission allows hunters to select between Tier I or Tier II when they register for their Harvest Information Program number.

Tier I is the traditional six-duck limit with species and sex restrictions. Tier II is a three-duck limit with no species or sex restrictions.

Nationally, duck hunter numbers have fallen nearly 44% since 1990, resulting in a loss of 464 duck hunters per year in Nebraska since that time.

A recent survey conducted by Game and Parks, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has determined that duck identification skills are a major factor preventing potential hunters from coming on board. The two-tier regulations are an effort to combat the problem.

Nebraska is entering this pilot program jointly with South Dakota. These new regulations start in both states during the 2021-22 season and will continue for the next four seasons. The regulations will not apply to goose limits or during the early teal season in Nebraska.