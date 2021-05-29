Outdoor notes: Reservations required for overnight stays at Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala

Campers are reminded they will need a reservation to stay overnight at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas.
Campers should book their reservation at the two state recreation areas before leaving home. Reservations can be made online at NebraskaStateParks.ReserveAmerica.com, via mobile app RA Camping, or by phone at 308-284-8800 during business hours.
Designated campground sites can be reserved 180 days prior to arrival date, and beach camping sites can be reserved 30 days prior to arrival date.
Same-day reservations may be made online or by phone until 5 p.m. mountain time, if sites remain available. Once capacities are reached, no additional overnight camping will be allowed. For alternative lodging options, including private campgrounds, hotels or cabins, visit ILoveLakeMac.com.
Campers must arrive and check in with park staff in-person at the Visitor Center or at a staffed entrance booth between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. mountain time. Registered campers will receive an email with more details regarding their reservation prior to arrival.
Day-use activities are not limited and do not require a reservation.
To learn more, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/LakeMcConaughy.
A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering each SRA.
State park survey
Visitors to Nebraska state parks can take a survey online to share their experiences this summer.
To take the survey, visit go.unl.edu/nestateparks. The survey also is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/parkusersurvey.
Crews have been conducting surveys in select parks every weekend since the beginning of April and will continue through the first weekend of August.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for feedback about visitors’ park experiences at 22 state parks, recreation areas and historical parks. It is contracting with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Sociological Research to conduct the surveys.
Game and Parks hopes to understand how to better serve the wants and needs of the public in Nebraska’s state parks. It also hopes to get a clearer picture of how people recreate in parks, and it looks forward to actionable feedback.
Bureau staff will be at different state park areas each weekend handing out surveys to visitors and asking for contact information to follow up on responding to the survey. They will be located next to the kiosk booths and entrances in the state park areas.
Surveys are being conducted at the following park areas:
» State parks: Ponca, Platte River, Smith Falls, Eugene T. Mahoney, Fort Robinson and Chadron.
» State recreation areas: Lewis and Clark, Johnson Lake, Lake McConaughy, Branched Oak, Medicine Creek Reservoir, Mormon Island, Fort Kearny, Fremont Lakes, Merritt, Calamus, Louisville, Lake Minatare and Summit Lake.
» State historical parks: Fort Atkinson, Ash Hollow and Buffalo Bill Ranch.